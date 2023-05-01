Saskatoon COVID-19: Viral levels among lowest seen by researchers

The signs of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater have dropped again.

According to the research team monitoring the city's wastewater, Saskatoon's viral load dropped 50 per cent compared to the last round of sampling.

The University of Saskatchewan team's findings are based on a sampling period that ended on April 26.

The researchers now classify the city's current viral load as "low."

The level is the lowest the team has recorded since switching to its current data collection method in late 2021.

Prince Albert saw a drop of nearly 23 per cent and North Battleford saw a decrease of 24 per cent.

The sampling period ended on April 24 in Prince Albert and on April 21 in North Battleford.

The Omicron variant and its sub-variants were responsible for all the viral material detected by the researchers.

Only 21 per cent of the population has received a bivalent booster dose, according to the province. The bivalent booster is tailor-made to help fight the dominant Omicron variant.

Just under 50 per cent of eligible adults and youth in the Saskatoon area are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the provincial government's latest surveillance report.

Since the start of the year, more than 100 people in Saskatchewan have died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.