Saskatoon COVID-19 levels climbing, researchers say

Based on samples taken from Saskatoon's wastewater, COVID-19 levels appear to be climbing in the city.

Saskatoon’s viral load has increased 77 per cent compared to previous week’s data, according to a University of Saskatchewan research team that has been monitoring the city's wastewater throughout much of the pandemic.

The latest numbers are the highest seen in the last 16 weeks, according to the researchers. The most recent sampling period ended on Aug. 24.

"This concentration of viral particles is considered large because it is greater than a ten-week average," the research team said in its latest update https://water.usask.ca/covid-19/#SaskatoonWastewaterData

Of the different COVID-19 variants, BA.5 Omicron subvariant had the highest load with just over 48 per cent.

NORTH BATTLEFORD VIRAL LOAD

The viral load of wastewater in North Battlefield also increased by nearly 48 per cent in the week leading up to Aug. 19.

It is the highest that city has seen in the last 13 weeks.

BA.5 represented almost 59 per cent of the viral load in the wastewater samples.

PRINCE ALBERT VIRAL LOAD

Viral load in wastewater out of Prince Albert have gone up just over 101 per cent in the week leading up to Aug. 22, according to researchers.

The city has not seen such high numbers in over four months.

BA.5 represents nearly 28 per cent of the viral load.