Saskatoon COVID-19: Infections on the rise, researchers say

COVID-19 infections appear to have been on the rise in the previous week, according to the latest wastewater data from University of Saskatchewan researchers.

Signs of the virus in the city’s wastewater increased by nearly 43 per cent in the week ending on Feb. 22, the report says, based on an average of three daily samples.

The researchers consider the concentration of viral particles medium for the city. With levels remaining in the mid-range, they say COVID-19 infections need continuous monitoring.

Viral levels in Prince Albert’s wastewater are considered high, with an increase of 64 per cent in the week ending on Feb. 21.

In North Battleford, the presence of viral DNA decreased by over 26 per cent in the same period. The concentration of virus in the city’s wastewater is currently considered medium, the report says.

Researchers predominantly found evidence of the R346T sublineage of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in their samples.