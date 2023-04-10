Saskatoon COVID-19: Infections on the decline after increases

The spread of COVID-19 infections was on the decline over the last week after three weeks of increases, according to the University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring the city's wastewater.

Samples collected by the researchers for the week ending on April 5 showed a reduction of 79.3 per cent in the presence of viral RNA compared to the week before.

Researchers consider this level of virus to be "medium" for the city, down from the "high" classification given in the team's update last week.

In Prince Albert, the viral load went down by just under 36 per cent in the week ending on April 4, based on the average of three daily samples. This is considered low for the city.

North Battleford saw a decrease of 44.5 per cent in the presence of the COVID-19 virus in its samples, for the period ending on March 31. Researchers say this is in the medium range for the city.