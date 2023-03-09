Saskatoon court hears Martell had bruises and scrapes on hands days after Moosehunter murder

Ivan Roberto Martell had bruised knuckles, abrasions and scratches on his body when he was taken into custody eight days after Ally Moosehunter’s killing, court heard on Thursday.

Martell is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Moosehunter, also known as Ally Witchekan, in March 2020.

Court heard testimony from various witnesses including family members, law enforcement personnel, a cellular telephone data expert and forensic investigators with the Saskatoon Police Service.

The Crown called the forensic investigator who processed the suspect in detention on March 12, including taking photographs of any identifying markings or injuries on his body. The investigator noted it was eight days after the death of Moosehunter.

The investigator noted multiple scrapes and abrasions on the hands and wrists of the suspect, bruising on the knuckles, a large bruise on his hip, and an injury to his knee.

A cell data expert called to the stand described the call records from between 5:02 a.m. and 12:34 p.m. on March 4, 2020. for a phone registered to Martell.

The records show the phone was used to make four outgoing calls between 5:02 a.m. and 8:41 a.m. Between 9:57 a.m. and 11:31 a.m., the phone was not communicating with any tower and seven calls went straight to voicemail.

Earlier this week, court heard details of the autopsy, which included injuries that may have led to Moosehunter’s death.

It was determined that she suffered from multiple blunt and sharp force traumas, including one major stab wound to the left chest cavity, as well as manual strangulation of the neck.

Since the Crown has closed its case, the defence will take over the proceedings and present its evidence starting Monday.