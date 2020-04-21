SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 pandemic can cause extra challenges for couples living together but can also help them reconnect, according to a Saskatoon psychologist and counsellor.

“What COVID is giving us is an opportunity to build new experiences together as couples and then couples with their families, so I think there’s a lot of hope there,” said Mary Lou Fletcher, a registered psychologist at the Family Counselling Centre in Saskatoon.

However, she said several variables can challenge couples.

“If both partners are working, well you’ve got to figure out work space, if you have children at home in the mix, if they’re little ones, if they’re toddlers, and there’s no daycare, how are you going to manage looking after the kids? If they’re school age kids, who’s going to teach them?”

The loss of work, activities, among other things can also put a strain on relationships, so Fletcher said it’s important for couples to find enjoyment in new things individually.

“Losses are a big piece of this (pandemic). So what we’re trying to do is moderate the losses by engaging in things that are positive for the individuals and then as a couple together,” she said.

That includes doing things like going for drives, walks or bike rides and giving each other space.

“It’s going to work to give you that sense of endorphin release, serotonin, maybe dopamine to help you just enjoy again and when people are calmer, when people are more mellow as individuals, they will relate at a much more slower pace, they’re likely not going to react so much to the losses.”

Fletcher said she’s seen a decline in the number of couples going to counselling due to the pandemic.

She said she now offers phone and Zoom sessions, but most of her clients are choosing to put counselling on hold.

“They’re just juggling too many things like maybe they don’t feel they have the privacy in their own home that they can actually do a session using Zoom and they don’t want to risk their kids coming in,” she said.

She’s offering tips for couples to try out at home, including maintaining a daily routine.

“It will help to give you a framework for continuing with good, positive sleep hygiene, building in some time of connecting together, like meal times together ... we want to encourage people to check in with their partners during the day, like talk about what you’re up to, what your plan is.”

Kara Fletcher, a private practice therapist at Professional Psychologists and Counsellors and an assistant professor at the University of Regina, Faculty of Social Work, Saskatoon Campus, also has tips.

“The biggest one is just letting couples know it’s okay to take time away from one another and that it’s going to be stressful spending all of your time together so making sure that each person each day is getting a little bit of alone time.”

She adds that it’s important for couples to acknowledge each other’s strengths when it comes to hard things, and for couples to have an agreed upon way to deal with conflict.

“Have a discussion beforehand that you know what, we seem to be fighting a lot, could we perhaps pretend that we have a remote control in this relationship where we can press pause and step out of conflict when it’s happening and then make a time to come back to it to try again.”

Challenges aside, both counsellors said this pandemic is a good way for couples to spend more time together and reconnect while the stresses of typical life are temporarily on hold.

“Maybe spending the evenings together when previously you were running out doing a million different things, and now that’s not an option anymore so you might find you get to know your partner on a deeper level or you start to share in new hobbies that you didn’t have before together,” Kara Fletcher said.