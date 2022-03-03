Saskatoon couple plans to buy acreage after $100,000 lotto win

A photo of Patrick and Lauren Hnidy provided by Western Canada Lottery Corporation. (WCLC) A photo of Patrick and Lauren Hnidy provided by Western Canada Lottery Corporation. (WCLC)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London