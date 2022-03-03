Saskatoon couple plans to buy acreage after $100,000 lotto win

A Saskatoon couple is $100,000 richer after their Western 649 win.

Patrick and Lauren Hnidy matched all seven digits of the "Extra" they added to their ticket in the Feb. 5 draw.

"It feels 100 times better to win than what I actually would have thought," Patrick said in a Western Canadian Lottery Corporation news release.

“You only dream about winning."

The Hnidys bought their ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Eighth Street East.

They won another $10 in "subsidiary" prizes, WCLC said.