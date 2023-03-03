Saskatoon couple opens home and hearts to nieces and nephews after tragedy

When Krinda Caron heard of an unimaginable tragedy striking her family, she and her fiancé didn’t hesitate to step up and open their hearts and home.

Her only aunt, Jessica Caron was killed on Feb. 1. Her husband is currently in custody facing a second-degree murder charge.

The tragedy didn’t just leave a hole in the family, it briefly left Jessica Caron’s four children without a parent to look after them. That was until Caron offered to take care of the siblings.

“I'm going to take care of them like they're my own, like their parents knew that I would,” Caron said. “I've always done that for them anyways and I could never let four kids go to the system when we have so much love to give.”

Caron can’t ignore how the four kids entering their home have changed nearly every aspect of everyday life. The energetic siblings — ranging from ages six to 12, including a set of twins — are rather 'energetic,' according to Caron. Rather than dwell on the devastation, the new family is rallying around each other as a source of inspiration.

“I've spent so much time with these kids that I know them, I know their interests,” she said. “So it's just been a fun ride. I think for us, we're making it the best fun ride we can.”

Allison Hornby, Caron’s sister-in-law, has been in awe of how the group has taken every day in stride.

“Honestly, it baffles me every time I come over here and I see the kids, their joy and their resilience despite everything that's going on — it just warms my heart,” Hornby said.

Hornby quickly realized more help would be needed as Caron and her fiancé have a six-month-old boy of their own, which the new set of siblings have really taken to in the month they’ve lived together.

“They're so loving to him, and he loves them. Like, just their energy. It’s just awesome,” Caron said of watching the group of kids interact with her baby boy.

But growing a family from three to seven in an instant has left the Carons with little space and a logistical headache. With no rooms to spare and no vehicle large enough to drive around all the kids, nearly every task involves both parents filling both vehicles, in addition to sharing such close quarters at home.

Seeing an obvious need, Hornby organized a GoFundMe page to help the Carons adjust to their new way of life.

“They took these children in, no questions asked. They just took them right in and they love them. We love them and I want them to be set up for success,” Hornby said.

In just over two weeks, more than $5,500 of donations have been raised towards a goal of $10,000 to help the Carons move into a larger home and purchase a minivan to transport everyone all at once.

Seeing the donations — some contributing as much as $1,000 — has been another pleasant twist in a tragic story for Hornby.

“It’s overwhelming the love and support that we’ve got,” she said.

Hornby’s even more impressed with the number of people who have been unable to donate, but have sent gift cards and craft supplies.

Caron said any funds not used to purchase a van will be put toward the kids’ futures.

“We'd like to make their own bank account so that they do have something when they turn 18 and 21 so that they can go to school or put a down payment on a house,” she said.

Caron and her fiancé have custody of the kids for at least the next six months with hopes of having permanent custody in the future. As the family takes each day one step at a time.

“You have to be grateful for what you have. Things can be taken away from you so quickly, and them having a family to fall back on is just I mean — I couldn't ask for more,” she said.

Hornby said despite the tragedy they are still trying to process, she says the family has a lot of energy and joy.

“Terrible situations happen every day. It's how you move forward that really makes the difference,” she said.