A little extra pocket change and a lot of conserved energy.

That was the draw for Jim Spinney and Holly Ann Knott to tear down their house, and rebuild it to meet passive house standards.

“Every day when I open the door and reach for the mail I see the plaque,’ Spinney said. “It gives me a great level of comfort, warmth.”

The plaque states that the house is certified passive house.

A passive house only uses ten per cent of the energy needed to heat the average Saskatchewan home. It does not have a gas furnace, instead it uses a heat recovery ventilation system. Where air is constantly circulating with hot and cold air mixing together to create the perfect temperature.

“If you were standing on a ladder on our second floor or if you were lying on the floor in our basement, you’d pretty much have the same temperature.” Spinney said.

The home also has walls 20 inches thick, stuffed with insulation, and airtight doors and windows.

Spinney said while the capital cost are slightly higher, the operating cost is significantly lower.

“We don’t want to remain unique,” Knott said. “We want to be at the forefront and be showing the way so that other people can say, ‘Hey we can do that too.’”

The couple were given the first passive house designation in the prairies, last month.