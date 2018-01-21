Saskatoon city councilors were under-budget when it comes to car allowances last year.

Councilors spent $13,672 on driving, while the city budgeted $15,000.

Councilors are reimbursed about 50 cents per kilometer when they use their personal vehicles for work.

Bev Dubois, councilor for Ward 9, spent the most — about $3,000, followed by Ward 1 councilor Darren Hill who spent just over $2,500.

Ward 2 councilor, Hilary Gough, and Ward 7 councilor, Mairin Loewen, didn’t spend any money on car allowances.

Saskatoon city councilors are set to discuss their spending in a meeting on Monday at City Hall.

COUNCILLOR VEHICLE EXPENSES

B. Dubois $ 3,038.17

D. Hill $ 2,568.18

Z. Jeffries $ 2,000.56

R. Donauer $ 1,524.86

S. Gersher $ 1,461.87

T. Davies $ 1,414.29

A. Iwanchuk $ 1,256.66

C. Block $ 408.34

H. Gough $ 0.00

M. Loewen $ 0.00