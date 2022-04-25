Saskatoon council to consider stormwater pond to help prepare for climate change-caused flooding

City council will consider approving the design and construction of a $9.2 million dry stormwater pond in Saskatoon's Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood.

The "ponds" help take pressure off stormwater drainage systems by collecting overflow but are typically dry.

"The proposed Weaver Park dry pond project will reduce flood risk in an area with a history of frequent flooding and expected future flooding with climate change," according to an administration report heading to city council on Monday. The dry pond would be constructed next year.

"In 2018, the Cascade Street/Dufferin Avenue and Bute Street/Dufferin Avenue intersection area was rated highest among 30 areas based on the probability of flooding and the number of properties expected to flood during intense rain events."

The project is part of the city's nine-year $54 million Flood Control Strategy to mitigate flooding in 10 priority areas that experience frequent flooding. The federal government has agreed to pay 40 per cent of the cost to a maximum of $21.6 million.

The administration recommends the dry pond layout to maintain recreation levels of service for Weaver Park.

"While constructing a dry pond in the south half of Weaver Park would be more cost-effective, the field size would be reduced by 30-40 per cent. The existing full-size multi-purpose field in the south half of Weaver Park has one of the highest usage rates in the city and there are no viable options to relocate this field within the area," the report says.

"This south field is also a charge facility for the city, and revenue would decrease if the dry pond was to be constructed at this location. The city will attempt to minimize the construction footprint to the extent possible for the storm sewer pipe installation that is proposed along the east boundary of the south half of Weaver Park to allow recreation to continue throughout construction."

The pond will be designed to drain within 24 hours after a rain event.

In addition, an evaluation is underway to identify opportunities for the park design to minimize crime while being accessible and inviting for desired community usage.