SASKATOON -- Saskatoon City Council is scheduled to look at placing more restrictions on ride sharing companies like Uber at its Monday meeting.

Taxi companies and drivers are pushing for more restrictions as they claim the playing field is not level.

Options will be presented to council including placing a limit on the number of ride sharing vehicles on the road at one time.

During a consultation, taxi companies argue that they are more regulated then Uber because they are forced to license.

Administration is recommending that the maximum age of a taxi increase from seven to 10 years.