Saskatoon council approves $500k for 2025 World Juniors bid
Saskatoon is preparing its bid to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.
The city’s standing policy committee on planning, development and community services heard a passionate pitch from members organizing a joint bid with Regina to bring back the international hockey tournament for the first time since 2010.
“I’m happy to report that after 15 years, we are ready to do it again,” John Howden, SaskTel Centre CEO, said to members of the committee Wednesday.
“In order to be prepared for event opportunities like the world junior hockey championships, we continually invest in our facility to ensure we are ready for these big, big shows.”
Representatives from SaskTel Centre, Discover Saskatoon (formerly Tourism Saskatoon) and the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce all spoke at the meeting to ask the city for $500,000 in one-time funding, contingent on Saskatoon being selected as the host city.
The group before the committee said Hockey Canada approached them a little over a month ago asking to bid on hosting the tournament. A business plan would need to be submitted to Hockey Canada by April 24 to be considered as a host.
Saskatoon would be one of three Canadian cities seriously considering submitting a bid.
As part of the bid, Saskatoon would host 21 of the games of the tournament, including all Team Canada games and the playoffs.
“We are very confident that this event will be a success, just like in 2010. At that time, the most successful world juniors that was ever produced,” Howden said.
The funding request is $150,000 larger than the request to council for $300,000 in 2021. Organizers say the added funds are necessary to stay competitive against the other bids, in addition to inflation and other pressures facing the visitor economy. Similarly increased asks would also go to the provincial government.
Stephanie Clovechok, CEO of Discover Saskatoon, said the event could generate roughly $50 million in economic activity, it would attract more than 300,000 fans, see 15,000 hotel rooms booked and have more than 20,000 out-of-town travellers spend time in Saskatoon.
“The World Juniors brings the world to our front doors,” she said.
Another five communities in the province would host pre-tournament games as part of the bid.
Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce CEO Jason Aebig said with TSN broadcasting all games to international audiences to a potential 120 million people is a promotion opportunity the city rarely has.
“Literally millions of dollars in profile and advertising that won’t cost us a penny,” Aebig said.
Mayor Charlie Clark supported the request, saying the tournament is one of the more high-profile events the city has a realistic chance to host.
If the bid is successfully chosen, the $500,000 would come from the city’s reserve for major special events, which general manager Lynne Lacroix says there would still be more than $1 million remaining in the reserve if the bid is chosen.
