

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon City Council has voted in favour of looking at extending the time for on-street parking in the city.

Currently there is a 36-hour time limit for vehicles to be left in non-metered areas – but council voted in favour of looking at doubling that time to 72 hours.

Vehicles are only ticketed for parking longer than the 36 hours if the city receives a complaint.

It will be up to administration to re-write the bylaw to extend the time limit and develop the plan to communicate the changes to the public.