Saskatoon could extend on-street parking times to 72 hours
Saskatoon City Council has voted in favour of looking at extending the time for on-street parking in the city.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 6:21PM CST
Currently there is a 36-hour time limit for vehicles to be left in non-metered areas – but council voted in favour of looking at doubling that time to 72 hours.
Vehicles are only ticketed for parking longer than the 36 hours if the city receives a complaint.
It will be up to administration to re-write the bylaw to extend the time limit and develop the plan to communicate the changes to the public.