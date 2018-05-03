The City of Saskatoon is looking at placing additional restrictions on the operation of drones on city-owned property.

Drone operation is already prohibited in parks, except as permitted by the city.

A report going to the planning and development committee next week is recommending restrictions be expanded to include all property owned and controlled by the city — which would include all civic buildings, parking lots, roads and sidewalks.

The report says drone operators would be able to go through a process to get permission from the city to operate aircraft over city property. According to the city, that process can take anywhere from days to a couple of weeks.

The new restrictions would be in addition to regulations already in place from Transport Canada.

The Transport Canada regulations say people flying a drone that weighs less than 35 kilograms do not need federal permission, but must fly the drone less than 90 metres above the ground and at least 5.5 kilometres away from any airport.

Operators must have permission from Transport Canada to fly a drone that weighs more than 35 kilograms.

The city is set to discuss additional drone restrictions in a planning and development committee meeting on Monday.