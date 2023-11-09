Saskatoon Costco coyotes not 'such a scary situation,' expert says

A trip to Saskatoon's south Costco location may include a wildlife sighting these days as a few resident coyotes have been spotted there regularly.

The store’s customer-created Facebook page has been flooded with posts, photos and comments about the animals hanging out in parking lots and near buildings, so much so that the store reached out to a wildlife group.

“We’re really glad that Costco management were proactive enough to call us and invite us out,” Bonnie Dell, Executive Director of the Wildlife Rescue Society of Saskatchewan told CTV News.

Management wanted tips on coexisting safely and most of the staff they spoke to took it in stride, but some had fears.

“There were a couple that were genuinely nervous, and we were able to do the education to make it not such a scary situation,” she says.

That Costco Lovers Facebook page also reflected that wide range of reactions.

Comments ranged from purely informational to funny ones with cartoons featuring Wile E. Coyote.

There were also Costco-specific references like “He’s just after some free samples" or “He’s waiting for pumpkin pie." The wholesale club's in-house brand "Kirkland" was floated as a suggested name for a coyote.

Despite the amusement expressed by many local Costco shoppers online, the City of Saskatoon issued a reminder about the extra coyote activity this time of year with safety tips like not feeding or leaving food out.

"That’s something that the south Costco is doing a good job of. They have someone out daily cleaning up the parking lot and removing those attractants like garbage,” Dell said.

"Creating an environment where coyotes don’t want to be around humans is the best course of action,” Dell said.

Signs have been put up around the city as a warning to watch out for coyotes and they have safeguards listed on them such as keeping dogs on a leash.

According to Dell, the coyotes seen in the Costco photos are teenaged and should leave once colder weather arrives.

While there have been no publicly reported dangerous encounters, Dell advises shoppers to be aware and cautious.

"The experts say something as simple as waving a plastic bag to make yourself look big or opening an umbrella could go a long way towards keeping safe,” Dell said.

In an email, a Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment said coyotes need "space and respect."

"Coyote sightings are not unusual in Saskatoon. Coyotes are exceptionally adaptable to living in urban areas and are found in low densities in almost every major city in North America.," the statement said.