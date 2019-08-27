Saskatoon correctional centre on locktown
The Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre remains on lockdown following two major incidents that injured four inmates.
A spokesperson for the justice ministry says one of the major incidents happenned Monday in the facility's yard. The second happenned in one of the units.
Four inmates were treated for their injuries. Saskatoon police are investigating and the ministry says as with any major incident, an internal review will be conducted.