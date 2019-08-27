Saskatoon correctional centre on lockdown
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 4:31PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 5:32AM CST
The Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre remains on lockdown following two major incidents that injured four inmates.
A spokesperson for the justice ministry says one of the major incidents took place Monday in the facility's yard. The second took place in one of the units.
Four inmates were treated for their injuries. Saskatoon police are investigating and the ministry says as with any major incident, an internal review will be conducted.