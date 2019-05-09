

A constable who received a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to sexual assault has resigned from the Saskatoon Police Service, the force says.

Robert Brown had been suspended from duty following the court proceedings. An internal police review has been discontinued, police say.

Brown, then a 16-year veteran, was charged with sexual assault after inappropriately touching a woman at a Remembrance Day event in 2017 at the Hugh Cairns Armoury.

His defense lawyer told court last month that Brown was intoxicated at the event and was undergoing treatment.

The judge said she believed Brown was unlikely to reoffend and the sexual assault was out of character.