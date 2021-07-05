SASKATOON -- A 37-year-old man is charged with assaulting a police officer after an incident Sunday night.

Police attended to an address in the 500 block of Avenue W South for a fire alarm.

Investigation showed that someone had created a false alarm by pulling the fire alarm, police said in a news release.

The man was identified as being responsible. Officers attempted to arrest him and a struggle ensued, police say.

Police deployed two Tasers and several officers were required to take him into custody, according to the release.

One officer was hurt. The suspect and officer both went to the hospital.