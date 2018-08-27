

Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper has fired an officer facing multiple assault charges.

“The Saskatoon Police Service relies on public confidence and works hard to sustain the trust citizens of Saskatoon have in our officers. We are accountable to the law and to the standards and expectations of our profession,” Cooper said in a news release.

Constable Jarett Gelowitz is charged with aggravated assault and common assault stemming from on-duty actions in two separate incidents. He was already facing criminal charges of common for an incident that occurred in December of 2016, according to the release.

Although the charges have yet to be completed through the judicial process the decision to dismiss was made based on maintaining public trust, the police release said.

Dean Pringle, president of the Saskatoon Police Association, said in a statement to CTV News that the group will help Gelowitz appeal his dismissal.

"The Saskatoon Police Association feels everyone is entitled to offer a defence in the face of an accusation(s). This is the first time a Saskatoon officer has been terminated prior to appearing at a criminal trial. The terminated member has not had an opportunity to address these allegations. This is an unprecedented move and is clearly not supported by the Saskatchewan Police Act."

On January 22, 2017 a man was arrested after a foot pursuit and received minor injuries during an arrest, Saskatoon police said in their release. Concerns around this incident were identified through review by the Saskatoon Police Service Use of Force Committee. The Public Complaints Commission was notified and provided oversight of an investigation that was conducted by the SPS Professional Standards Division. In consultation with the Crown a charge of common assault has now been laid against Gelowitz.

The charge of aggravated assault relates to an incident that occurred April 15th, 2017. Gelowitz was involved in an arrest where serious injuries resulted. Two men had been found to be in a stolen vehicle and evaded officer’s attempts to stop them.

A tire deflation device was used and the two were stopped and brought into custody. Initially it was thought the two had suffered minor injuries during the arrest, however it was found that injuries to the driver were more serious than thought.

SPS Major Crime Section began an investigation, with oversight provided by the Department of Justice. In this case a charge of Aggravated Assault was recommended by the Crown and has been laid against Gelowitz.

As a result of these investigations, Gelowitz has been on administrative duties since December 28th, 2017.

Gelowitz has the right of appeal under section 61 of The Police Act, 1990. In the event of an appeal, which must be filed within thirty days of the notice of dismissal, there would be a hearing before an independent hearing officer designated by the Minister responsible for The Police Act, 1990.

Gelowitz is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on September 13, 2018 at 2 p.m.