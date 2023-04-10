Saskatoon construction firm fined $24,000 after worker seriously injured

A Saskatoon construction company was slapped with $24,000 in fines for an incident that left a worker seriously injured.

In June of 2021, a worker suffered serious injuries after they fell from a foundation wall, according to a news release from Saskatchewan's labour ministry.

The worker's employer, Song's Construction Ltd., pleaded guilty on March 29 to one charge of violating Saskatchewan's workplace health and safety regulations.

The ministry said the company was fined for failing to provide the information, training and supervision needed to keep its workers safe, resulting in a serious injury.

Another charge against the company was stayed, the ministry said.