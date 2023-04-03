Saskatoon construction company fined for not paying workers

A Saskatoon construction firm has been fined for not paying its workers promptly.

Grandview Homes Ltd. pleaded guilty to four Saskatchewan Employment Act charges for failing to pay wages within 14 days after the end of employment.

The plea was entered in Saskatoon Provincial Court on March 16, according to a Ministry of Labour news release.

The company and its corporate director Raj Toor were first charged in Sept. 2021, the ministry said.

Grandview Homes was ordered to pay $2,000 plus an $800 victim surcharge per count — a total of $11,200.