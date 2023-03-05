Saskatoon considers extending program to improve wait times for taxi service

The City of Saskatoon is considering extending a pilot program that issued a batch of new taxi licenses to help ease the burden during peak times.

The Enterprise Taxi Licence Program started in June 2019 following a lottery that distributed 35 new four-year licenses for taxi drivers, according to a report before the city’s transportation committee on Tuesday.

Previously, extra licenses were doled out seasonally, which meant customers were left waiting longer during peak times off-season.

With the program set to wrap up in June, administration is asking city councillors to extend it one more year to gather better data, since the program started during pandemic social restrictions.

“Current lottery winners were also unable to utilize their licence to its full potential during the public health emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said.

“While taxis are an essential service and operated during this time, demand for taxi service was significantly affected and many drivers were unable to operate, even part-time.”

License holders under the new program voted overwhelmingly in favour of extending it, survey data from city administration shows.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 97 per cent of permanent plate holders surveyed wanted to see the program come to a close, although corporations and people that owned more than one plate were allowed one vote for each plate they owned.

If city council agrees to extend the program, the extra licenses would be effective until June of 2024.