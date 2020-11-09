SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is considering postponing its civic election after the city was hammered by a massive snow storm.

Returning election officer Scott Bastian, said the city is reviewing postponement options and will advise the public early this afternoon about whether or not the election will go ahead.

On Monday morning, the provincial government issued a ministerial order allowing municipal returning election officers to delay the Nov. 9 civic elections, if weather conditions impeded the ability of voters to get to the polls.

During a Zoom call with media on Monday morning, Scott Bastian said most of the polling stations are at public and Catholic school facilities, which have professional development days on Monday, so postponing the election to a later date would create a pandemic-related concern with students being back in school while voters are filing in.

He also said getting election officers back to work would be challenging.

“We’re not talking just two or three polling locations, we have 65 stations and 600 workers so that’s a lot of moving parts and logistics to have to coordinate, and to make it happen,” he said. “That’s what we’re reviewing to see if we can accommodate.”

The city says as many as 20,000 people used the advance polls in the election, an increase of 33 per cent from the 2016 civic election.

Municipalities will have until Nov. 25 to hold a civic election, if it is postponed.

Polling stations were scheduled to open at 8 a.m., Monday morning. As of 11 a.m., 63 of 65 polling locations in the city were open, according to Bastian. Some were able to open at 8 a.m., while others opened later in the morning. Bastian said it takes about 600 election employees to run the 65 polling stations.

In a series of tweets, incumbent mayoral candidate Charlie Clark said while the decision rests with Bastian he supports "I support any and all efforts to ensure that people will be able to exercise their right to vote safely."

Saskatoon was hit by two storms over the weekend. The first, on Saturday, brought around 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and the second, on Sunday and Monday morning, was expected to bring up to 30 centimetres.