SASKATOON -- SaskTel Centre is preparing for its first concert since the beginning of the pandemic, and it includes Canadian country artists Gord Bamford, Charlie Major, and George Canyon.

The concert, which is being put on by the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) and SaskTel Centre, is in celebration of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

All proceeds will support programs for those affected by residential schools.

“It’s for our community. I think this an opportunity to show unity and show community involvement. That’s what we want, we want people to be part of a good evening,” STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said.

This announcement comes shortly after the STC wrapped up its vaccine clinic at SaskTel Centre

Arcand said he is excited to be back in the building under different circumstances.

“We do have an opportunity to gather, and that’s the whole purpose of this, to bring people together. You can see the list of artists that we have coming, we’re going to meet with them and have a good understanding of what this night is supposed to be.

“It’s about bringing people together and try to bring some spirits back, and happiness.”

The concert takes place Sept. 30. SaskTel Centre executive director Scott Ford is excited to have people back in the arena to enjoy some music for the first time since the pandemic started.

Some cultural performers and speakers will also perform.

Tickets, which are $39.50, go on sale Wednesday.

