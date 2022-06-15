Saskatoon completes $48.2M wastewater plant upgrades
Upgrades to Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
“We added expansion to the plant, which included a fourth digester, some boiler heating, as well as flare stocks,” said interim director of Saskatoon Water Pamela Hamoline.
“It allows us to do more shutdowns and it also gives us capacity to control the influent that's coming into the plant.”
Digesters are the final stage of the wastewater treatment process, where the solids removed during the treatment process are broken down in an oxygen-deprived environment.
The upgrade is necessary for the city to maintain Water Security Agency processing standards.
“You need to have capacity if any of the digesters go down, to be able to do maintenance on it and still be able to keep up with the growing demands of the city,” said Mayor Charlie Clark.
“It's not the sexiest piece of infrastructure for the city, it's a very, very important piece of infrastructure to keep our city safe and running, and manage our wastewater in a way that also reduces harm to the environment.”
The modernization was a three-year project, with $9.5 million coming from the federal government, $9.5 million from the province, and $29.2 million from the city.
The upgrade also included an environmentally-friendly innovation.
“This upgrade allows us to fully utilize the methane we produce on-site in the form of heating for our buildings, and we actually heat our digesters behind us as well,” said Hamoline.
By using the methane to heat the buildings rather than natural gas, the wastewater treatment plant will save 3,000 tons of carbon monoxide from being released into the atmosphere.
“It just improves the way we burn the gas and utilize it fully,” said Hamoline.
The wastewater treatment plant services around 350,000 people in Saskatoon and the surrounding area, and the latest upgrades will mean another digester isn’t needed for another 30 years.
