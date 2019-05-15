Saskatoon company to pay $19,600 after worker hurt
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 11:50AM CST
Corval Contracting Ltd. was fined $14,000 plus a surcharge of $5,600 under the province’s Occupational Health and Safety regulations after a worker fell from the roof of a house and struck his head on a steel telepost.
The incident happened Oct. 13, 2017 in Saskatoon, according to a news release from the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.
The company pleaded guilty May 1 to failing to ensure that workers use a fall protection system at a work area where a worker may fall three metres or more, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.