Corval Contracting Ltd. was fined $14,000 plus a surcharge of $5,600 under the province’s Occupational Health and Safety regulations after a worker fell from the roof of a house and struck his head on a steel telepost.

The incident happened Oct. 13, 2017 in Saskatoon, according to a news release from the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

The company pleaded guilty May 1 to failing to ensure that workers use a fall protection system at a work area where a worker may fall three metres or more, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.