SASKATOON -- A life sciences company in Saskatoon has received a medical sales license from Health Canada, allowing it to enrol medical cannabis patients, according to a news release.

“The receipt of our Medical Services Sales License is another important step towards restoring health and well-being to patients here in Canada and around the world,” said Brent Zetti, ZYUS Life Sciences CEO in the release.

ZYUS is a Canadian life sciences company leading scientific research and development into phyto-therapeutics, which is plant-based medical solutions.

The company was launched in 2018 by Zetti, who is a Canadian medical cannabis pioneer and aims to set new standards for patient care by using cannabinoids in healthcare, the release said.

“Providing the the highest quality of patient care, products and evidence-based medicine is a the heart of ZYUS’ business. ZYUS is solely focused on serving the needs of medical patients through advanced, best-in-class formulations and leading the research and development of next-generation plant-made therapeutics to have a transformational impact on quality of life,” Zetti said.

ZYUS received its Health Canada Medical Sales License on July 31, the release said.

The announcement comes after Aurora and CanniMed faculties were shut down.

The company said it’s also looking to add cannabis extracts and topical formulations to its processing license and plans to beginning selling and distributing these products to registered patients in the second half of 2020, according to the release.

The release said over the past year, ZYUS has launched clinical pre-trials to determine the impact of cannabis on mental and neurological health conditions, and has worked with VIDO-InterVac to develop a potential plant-made vaccine for COVID-19.

More information can be found on ZYUS’ website.