A Saskatoon company has been fined $420,000 after an 18-year-old worker died following a workplace accident in 2015.

The fine was levied by a judge in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday after Shercom Industries pleaded guilty to an occupational health and safety violation.

Cade Sprackman died after the January 2015 workplace accident, which involved machinery at Shercom’s rubber recycling facility just north of Saskatoon. His hand and arm were caught in the pulley of a tire shredder conveyor belt.

He died shortly after paramedics arrived, MD Ambulance said after the incident.

No one else was hurt.

On Oct. 16, 2017, Shercom Industries pleaded guilty to violating section 12 of the occupational health and safety regulations.

A news release issued by the province said the company “failed in the provision and maintenance of a plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety, and welfare of the employer’s workers, resulting in the death of a worker.”

Three additional charges were stayed in court.