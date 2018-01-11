Saskatoon company fined $420K after workplace death
Shercom Industries' rubber recycling facility just north of Saskatoon is shown here on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (Daniel Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 3:50PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 4:09PM CST
A Saskatoon company has been fined $420,000 after an 18-year-old worker died following a workplace accident in 2015.
The fine was levied by a judge in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday after Shercom Industries pleaded guilty to an occupational health and safety violation.
Cade Sprackman died after the January 2015 workplace accident, which involved machinery at Shercom’s rubber recycling facility just north of Saskatoon. His hand and arm were caught in the pulley of a tire shredder conveyor belt.
He died shortly after paramedics arrived, MD Ambulance said after the incident.
No one else was hurt.
On Oct. 16, 2017, Shercom Industries pleaded guilty to violating section 12 of the occupational health and safety regulations.
A news release issued by the province said the company “failed in the provision and maintenance of a plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety, and welfare of the employer’s workers, resulting in the death of a worker.”
Three additional charges were stayed in court.
More Stories
- Saskatoon company fined $420K after workplace death
- Rail joint cracks led to potash train derailment near Saskatoon: TSB
- Jury deliberating in Skipp Anderson sexual assault trial
- Saskatoon holds only Canadian spot on New York Times travel list 2
- Thousands still without heat in Melfort area 1
- Saskatoon’s MD Ambulance changes name
- Team Canada draws on talent from seven different leagues for Pyeongchang 4
- Body found after house fire confirmed as unaccounted-for woman