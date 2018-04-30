A Saskatoon-based construction company is facing one charge under the Saskatchewan Employment Act in the death of a 19-year-old Warman man.

Carmont Construction Ltd. is accused of being an employer that did not make arrangements for the use, handling and transport of sound barrier panels in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers.

Austyn Schenstead died in Nov. 2016 while on the job for the family-run company. A large piece of concrete fell off a truck and onto him in an alley on the 300 block of Tache Crescent.

At the time of his death Schenstead’s mother described him as a prankster who loved his family and friends. She said he always wanted to see others smile.