Saskatoon community volunteer faces additional sexual assault charge

A man known to volunteer in the community is facing another sexual assault charge, according to police.

Eric Pohorecky, 62, was arrested in April and charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference.

The charges were in connection to four alleged victims who were under the age of 16, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The alleged incidents were believed to have occurred between 2016 and 2017, SPS said in a previous news release.

In an update on Wednesday, SPS said Pohorecky has been charged with an additional count of both sexual assault and sexual interference.

SPS said investigators believe there could be more alleged victims in the community.