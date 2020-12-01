SASKATOON -- As community associations across the city work to flood rinks and prepare them for those looking to get out and have some fun this winter, a decision by city administration might put some of the usual fun on ice.

Outdoor rinks will be permitted to open in Saskatoon, but city staffl hopes to prevent unsupervised hockey games being played on them as a COVID-19 precaution.

New community rink COVID-19 guidelines were sent to community associations on Monday, asking that hockey nets be removed.

Outdoor rinks operated by community associations will still be allowed up to 30 skaters on the ice at a time.

The province suspended all team and group sports last week, with the goal of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Practices are still allowed for hockey teams in the under-18 age range, but they can only have groups of eight players taking part.

The order remains in effect until December 18th, 2020, or until, in the opinion of the Chief Medical Health Officer, there is no longer a public health threat.

Saskatoon minor hockey tweeted that nets will still remain up for practices at City of Saskatoon operated indoor rinks.

This is a developing story. More details to come.