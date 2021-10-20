Saskatoon community association calls for more traffic enforcement in area where 9-year-old girl died

Saskatoon -

The president of a local community association is calling for a greater police presence and more traffic enforcement after a young girl was killed in a collision last month.

In a letter to the Board of Police Commissioners, Diane Bentley, President of the Hudson Bay Park-Mayfair-Kelsey Woodlawn Community Association, says residents in the Mayfair neighbourhood want to see more traffic enforcement in 33rd Street and other streets in the area.

“The request for a greater police presence on 33rd and other streets to reduce speeding, adhering to basic traffic laws such as actually stopping at a stop sign and to yield to pedestrians and cyclists would be most welcomed by Mayfair Residents,” the letter from Bentley says.

The letter comes following the death of a nine-year-old girl in September, who lost her life after a truck struck her while she was riding on a scooter.

The crash occurred inthe 600 block of 33rd Street West around 9 a.m., according to police.

“The concern I wish to address with you today is a matter of enforcement. Concerns raised by members of the Mayfair Community have been in regard to the speed of drivers on 33rd Street and other collector streets in Mayfair,” Bentley says in the letter.

City Council recently asked city administration to look into the feasibility of a speed watch program the could involve volunteer assistance.

The request came after a city committee voted down an option to lower the speed limit on residential streets from 50 to 40 kph.

The letter to the Board of Police Commissioners is in the agenda for the next meeting scheduled for Thursday.