SASKATOON -- Saskatoon’s transportation committee is set to discuss a recommendation to lower speed limits to 40 km/h on local and collector streets in residential areas at its meeting on Sept. 7.

According to a city news release, council members have received repeated concerns over speeding, which were also expressed at neighbourhood traffic review engagement events.

The city says collision data and traffic safety best practices show that lower speeds on residential streets will reduce the number of crashes and the seriousness of traffic-related injuries and deaths.

The release said that nearly two-thirds of respondents from an open survey of nearly 15,000 respondents prefer no change to the speed limit on all streets; about half of those who responded to a third-party supplemental survey prefer a speed limit lower than 50 km/h on local streets in residential areas.

Administration prepared options after a review of speed data on local and collector streets in Saskatoon’s residential neighbourhoods and a review of speed limits in other Canadian cities.

The committee’s recommendation will be debated at the Sept. 30 City Council meeting.

Once City Council makes a decision about changing speed limits, administration will present options for speed limits in school and playground zones and areas of high concentration of seniors and dedicated neighbourhood bikeways.