Saskatoon coach found not guilty of sexual assault

A Saskatoon softball coach has been found not guilty of a sexual assault charge stemming from accusations dating back to 2015.

Ricky Carl David Davis was charged with sexual assault in 2021 after a report was filed with police detailing two separate alleged incidents when the complainant was sleeping over at Davis’ home.

The identity of the complainant is under a court-ordered publication ban.

Court heard the two alleged incidents occurred between 2015 and 2016, but the complainant reported them to police in 2020.

Both alleged incidents were said to have occurred at night when the complainant was sleeping.

But she couldn’t positively identify Davis except for the fact she recognized the smell of his cologne.

After one day of testimony in a judge-only trial, Justice Richard Danyliuk said details of the complainant’s statements were “highly inconsistent,” and that descriptions of the accused were “too vague to prove.”

Davis’ lawyer says there wasn’t clear evidence that the complainant actually witnessed who committed the offense, leading to issues with credibility.

“The justice found that there were some issues in regards to the complainant’s reliability and credibility,” said Julian Nahachewsky, a legal aid attorney.

“There were some inconsistencies that were pointed out in regards to some testimony that was said at the preliminary inquiry and differences at trial," he said.

Danyliuk said the Crown “failed to prove identity beyond a reasonable doubt” in either incident, and he found Davis not guilty of one count of sexual assault.

Davis was suspended from his positions as a coach shortly after being charged, but the accusations were not related to his coaching duties.