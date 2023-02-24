Saskatoon coach found not guilty of sexual assault

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

13 still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand

The number of people still unaccounted for in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle that battered New Zealand nearly two weeks ago has dropped to 13, authorities said on Saturday, as heavy rain overnight prompted evacuations on the country's North Island.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London