SASKATOON -- Two city employees were taken to hospital after an alleged assault in downtown Saskatoon yesterday.

At around 8:20 a.m. May 12, Saskatoon police were called for an assault in progress on First Avenue South and 20th Street, police said in an email.

Officers spoke to two individuals who told police a man approached a city crew and threw a shovel at one of them. When a second employee tried to intervene, they said the man hit them with a skateboard before running away, police said.

Two city employees were taken to hospital with minor injuries according to police.

On Thursday police were called to the intersection of 115th Street West and Central Avenue by someone who told police they saw the suspect from Wednesday’s assault, police said.

The caller told police the man was kicking a city bus, police said.

Officers located the man matching the suspect’s description skateboarding in the 100 block of Imperial Street. The man was arrested without incident according to police.

The man has been charged with mischief and two counts of assault with a weapon.