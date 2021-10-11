Saskatoon city hall to debate whether to allow pets at popular riverside park
Since 1982, Kiwanis Memorial Park in Saskatoon has been a pet-prohibited park, but this could soon change.
In a report heading to the Standing Policy Committee on Planning, Development and Community Services, the city’s administration recommends the city permit pets on-leash in Kiwanis Memorial Park, after a request from the executive director of the Downtown Business Improvement District requested the city consider amending the current bylaw prohibiting pets in the riverside park.
The most recent request came nine years after city council approved an amendment to the Animal Control Bylaw, removing Rotary Park and Friendship Park from the pet-prohibited list, retaining Kiwanis Memorial Park as a pet-prohibited park, a city report said.
The city conducted a community survey between Aug. 4 to 27, 2021 to gauge feedback on the proposal to allow pets at Kiwanis Memorial. The city’s report shows a total of 2,244 residents participated in the survey with 83 per cent of respondents identifying as pet owners.
According to the administration’s report the majority of respondents stated they strongly supported (72 per cent) or supported (10 per cent), allowing on-leash pets full access to the park at all times. 13 per cent said they strongly did not support the change, while four per cent simply did not support the move.
With this feedback, the administration is recommending the Animal Control Bylaw be amended to permit on-leash pets in Kiwanis Memorial Park.
The city’s planning, development and community services committee will discuss this matter on Tuesday.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Bring our Canadians home': Lawyer files suit on behalf of 26 Canadians stuck in Syrian camps
A lawyer suing the federal government to force it to bring 26 Canadians with ISIS ties back home from Syrian refugee camps says time is of the essence to bring them back home to Canada.
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe
Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company's chairman said Monday.
'Very disappointed': Hollywood actor says sons denied boarding on Air Canada flight at Vancouver airport
Hollywood actor Holly Robinson Peete has raised concerns on social media about how her sons were treated at Vancouver International Airport last week, saying they were barred from boarding a flight with tickets she bought for them.
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes
A small plane crashed in a densely populated San Diego suburb Monday, killing at least two people, including a UPS driver, and leaving a trail of destruction that sent neighbours scrambling to help neighbours. At least two others were injured.
Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.
Invasive wild pigs in national park for first time at Alberta's Elk Island
One of the most destructive and rapidly spreading invasive species on the continent has been found for the first time in a Canadian national park.
BREAKING | Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
Bodycam video shows U.S. police dragging a Black paraplegic man out of his car during traffic stop
A Black paraplegic man from Ohio has filed a complaint with the NAACP after video showed police officers pulling him out of his car by his hair and arms during a traffic stop late last month.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Saskatchewan government reported 425 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
-
Sask. paying doctors providing abortion pill should improve access advocates say
Saskatchewan became the last province in Canada to bring in universal coverage for the abortion pill and two years later the province is finally paying doctors who provide it.
-
Canadiens claim former Pats captain off waivers
The Montreal Canadiens claimed forward Adam Brooks off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
11-year-old Manitoba boy saves family after alerting them to house fire
An 11-year-old boy on the autism spectrum is being credited with saving his family from a house fire.
-
Missing Manitoba boy may be in Winnipeg: RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys, Man.
-
Man arrested after reporting 50-person fist fight to Brandon police
A man was found to be driving in the wrong direction on a Manitoba highway after he called police and claimed he saw a fist fight.
Vancouver Island
-
Island volunteers contribute to global birding study
Not too far off the beaten path, in a wooded area near the Pedder Bay Marina, a group of volunteers with the Rocky Point Bird Observatory are getting some hands-on experience, learning about birds.
-
Boat, trailer stolen from front yard in Campbell River, RCMP say
Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help locating a boat, engine and trailer stolen in Campbell River last weekend.
-
Mounties asking for video of crash that injured pedestrian near Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal
Police on the Saanich Peninsula are appealing for video that could help them investigate a crash that sent a woman to hospital late Friday night.
Calgary
-
Backlash over Alberta permitting COVID-positive support persons for maternity patients grows
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is receiving backlash on social media for their policy regarding designated support persons for maternity patients, permitting those individuals to be positive for COVID-19 in certain circumstances.
-
‘Maybe by Christmas:’ Calgarians adjust plans due to restrictions for Thanksgiving
What started as a brisk sunny Thanksgiving Day in Calgary quickly devolved Monday as it whipped up some stormy weather with snow sweeping across the city.
-
Kenney gives thanks to Alta. healthcare workers who faced the fourth wave
Premier Kenney gave thanks for Alberta's health care workers Monday.
Toronto
-
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
-
Toronto Public Health dismisses all students from high school in Etobicoke hit with COVID-19 outbreak
Toronto Public Health (TPH) has dismissed all students from a high school in Etobicoke where there is currently a COVID-19 outbreak and is recommending that the entire school be tested for the virus.
-
Turning the page: How a local book club became a lockdown lifeline for teen girls in Ontario
When their library gathering space—and book source—shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local reading club for teenage girls could have closed its own chapter.
Ottawa
-
Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash on Bank Street Thanksgiving morning
Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Bank Street and St. Paul Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Monday.
-
Families take advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures in Ottawa on Thanksgiving
The word for Thanksgiving Day is 'perfect', and for three-year-old Jack Van Lin, it’s finding the perfect pumpkin, which is not easy when there’s a near-endless field to choose from at Millers Farm.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drops to lowest level in a month
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday, the lowest one-day increase in five days.
Vancouver
-
B.C. residents eligible for booster shot in dark about vaccine brand
Those who received AstraZeneca as their first shot and an mRNA shot as their second could now be offered a different brand of mRNA vaccine for their booster shot.
-
Police seize 174 firearms from Vancouver senior’s home, allege they weren’t stored safely
Police officers and health care workers found the guns when they went to check on the man at the request of his doctor.
-
Vaccine deadline looming for B.C. long-term care workers, operators fear losing staff
The new vaccine mandate for long-term care and assisted living workers is set to begin, creating anxiety for some care home operators in B.C.
Montreal
-
Unvaccinated Quebec nurses to have licences suspended Friday, says Order of Nurses
The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced on Monday that it will suspend the practice permits of its members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of next Friday.
-
Number of homeless Montrealers doubled in pandemic; Plante floats new approach on campaign trail
Mayoral candidate Valerie Plante says that she’ll double the budget for services for the homeless, from $3 million to $6 million annually, and start a new 24/7 approach. Coderre said his plans on homelessness and social housing are coming Friday.
-
Man presumed drowned near Brossard after wading into river during outing with son
The search for a man in his 50s believed to have drowned Monday in the St-Lawrence River will continue at dawn on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Connor McDavid's Oilers add forward depth, primed for big playoff push in 2021-22
The Edmonton Oilers have signed up a new supporting cast for Connor McDavid. The question is how far can they go in playoff prime time.
-
Hundreds of meals handed out in Edmonton on Thanksgiving
The spirit of giving was strong on holiday Monday in Edmonton, with organizations around the city providing meals to some of its most vulnerable.
-
Invasive wild pigs in national park for first time at Alberta's Elk Island
One of the most destructive and rapidly spreading invasive species on the continent has been found for the first time in a Canadian national park.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases Monday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
Family and friends remember two teen girls killed in Glace Bay, N.S. house fire
Family and friends of two teens who died in a Cape Breton house fire are remembering the young lives lost just before the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
A cautionary tale: American couple who moved to N.B. warns of severity of COVID-19
An American couple who now live in Moncton are pleading with New Brunswickers to take the fourth wave of COVID-19 more seriously.
Northern Ontario
-
Shelter in place on Manitoulin Island has ended safely
After more than six hours, Ontario Provincial Police have lifted the shelter in place warning for Billings Township saying the incident ended safely with no injuries.
-
Police use of force reports double in Sault Ste. Marie
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said use of force reports have doubled in the first six months of the year, compared to where they were last year.
-
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
London
-
'Logical Choice': 70 Letters to council recommend 2018 runner-up for Ward 13 vacancy
Politicians will begin debating how to fill the Ward 13 vacancy at Tuesday's London City Corporate Services Committee Meeting.
-
Ornge responds to crash near Kincardine, Ont.
A crash between a tractor and a horse and buggy near Kincardine, Ont. has sent one person to hospital.
-
'Soul Nourishing': Home County Music Festival holds pop-up event
The first live music event since 2020 was held at Fansahawe Pioneer Village on Thanksgiving weekend.