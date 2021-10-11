Saskatoon city hall to debate whether to allow pets at popular riverside park

Saskatoon City Hall is pictured in this file photo. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon) Saskatoon City Hall is pictured in this file photo. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London