SASKATOON -- City hall will remain closed until noon on Tuesday as staff are offered counselling services after an incident which occured in the building's lobby.

Police were called to city hall around 2:00 p.m. Monday after a man threatened to harm himself.

A 21-year-old man managed to injure himself with a knife before responding officers could intervene, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The man was taken to hospital and is believed to be in stable condition, according to SPS.

In a press release, City Manager Jeff Jorgenson said many staff members were present during the incident and may be affected by what they witnessed.

"We understand what our staff members and first responders are going through, and we support them,” Jorgenson said in a news release.

“Our thoughts are also with the man that paramedics took to the hospital.”