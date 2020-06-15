SASKATOON -- The lobby at city hall reopened to the public Monday morning, offering some front-counter services.

The reopened lobby will offer in-person service at the payment centre, customer service and collections counters, the city says on its website.

The services will operate under the guidelines outlined under the third phase of the province's Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

The lobby has been modified with plexiglass barriers to protect city staff working at service counters and signs providing physical distancing guidance to the public.

Anyone visiting will be greeted by a customer service ambassador or a security guard who can provide assistance, according to the city's website.

The in-person services offered include property tax and utility bill payments, and bylaw and parking ticket payments.

City council meetings will still be held over teleconference and streamed live on the city's website.

City hall closed in March due to concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19.