SASKATOON -- A proposed shift to using primarily digital methods to notify bus riders about stop closures and detours was met with concern from some city councillors.

On Monday the city’s transportation committee discussed a proposal from Saskatoon Transit to move away from posting paper notices towards a primarily digital approach by April 2020. Bus riders would be notified through Saskatoon Transit's website and app.

Each year, posting paper notifications and taking them down costs the city’s transit department the equivalent of 1.5 fulltime employees or $100,000, according to a city administration report submitted to the committee.

The report outlines the process to post a paper notification. First, a transit supervisor drives to the affected bus stop and posts a notification. When there is a change to a stop closure, staff must again go back to the affected stop and post new paper notices.

'Equity problem'

However, some city councillors worried that not posting the notices would leave many transit users in the dark.

"Making information available on an app and online isn’t adequate," said Coun. Randy Donauer. “I don’t think most people look at the website or app every morning.”

During the meeting, Coun. Sarina Gersher raised similar concerns.

"I’m not interested in seeing paper notices going away," Gersher said. "If we don’t provide paper notices, this is an equity problem. A digital-only approach would not be satisfactory."

Shirley Koob, who uses transit, submitted a letter to the committee, explaining that this new strategy for communicating transit disruptions will leave people without a mobile device uninformed.

"I don’t own a cellphone, many people who ride the bus do not own cellphones and not everyone with a cellphone has the Sasktoon Transit app. So, many people are going to be left behind, not knowing what’s going on," Koop wrote in her letter.

Improving communication

Following a lengthy discussion, the committee resolved that Saskatoon Transit should continue posting paper notifications when bus stop detours are in place. For simpler bus stop closures, they will post notifications digitally.

The committee also asked the city’s administration to see how it can improve communication between bus drivers and city contractors performing roadwork.

During the meeting Saskatoon Transit director Jim McDonald said 30 per cent of the time, bus drivers don’t know about a closure or a detour until they drive up to a pop-up construction site.