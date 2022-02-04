Saskatoon city councillor says snow 'ramps' along bridge are 'cause for concern'

A Saskatoon city councillor is worried a "ramp" of snow accumulating on a busy Saskatoon bridge could lead to tragedy.

In 2013, a car hit a pile of snow packed along the edge of the Circle Drive Bridge and went flying in the river. The woman behind the wheel miraculously survived the incident and was able to walk away with the help of police.

With that incident in mind, Ward 1 city councillor Darren Hill said snow ramps spotted on Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge are a "cause for concern" — especially as drivers contend with slippery conditions.

“What we’ve seen with the freezing and the thawing and the fluctuations between the temperatures, are creating unstable road conditions, particularly on bridges. It does make them that much more slippery,” Hill told CTV News.

Hill said residents contacted him on Thursday about the snow ramps building up along the bridge.

In a news release sent on Friday, the City of Saskatoon said “due to the unusual delay in snow pile removal, contractors are being hired to help haul away more snow beginning next week.”

The city said snow piles are “unusually” large this year because of the above average number of snowfalls and frequency.

Hill said the snow ramps should be considered a top priority and it’s “not quite at that service level yet," something he would like to see change.