Saskatoon city councillor says snow 'ramps' along bridge are 'cause for concern'

A snow "ramp" is seen on Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge on Feb. 4, 2022. (Chad Hills/CTV News) A snow "ramp" is seen on Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge on Feb. 4, 2022. (Chad Hills/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories