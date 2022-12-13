Saskatoon city councillor named in school abuse lawsuit

The Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatoon city councillor Randy Donauer have been added as defendants in a $25-million lawsuit alleging abuse of students at Saskatoon’s Legacy Christian Academy and its affiliated church.

The lawsuit, originally brought forward in August, was also amended to include Darcy Schuster, who was at times the children’s director at Mile Two Church, and John Thuringer, who was at various times the principal at the school.

On top of compensation for damages from the church that ran the school, the plaintiffs hope to ban the defendants from future involvement with any organization that operates a school for minors.

The lawsuit also now seeks compensation from the provincial Ministry of Education.

“The government, through the Ministry of Education, has certain legal duties and responsibilities to the plaintiffs while students at the Legacy Christian Academy, an independent school that's been authorized to operate by the government in Saskatchewan since 1982,” said lawyer Grant Scharfstein.

Joined by plaintiffs Caitlin Erickson and Coy Nolin on Tuesday, Scharfstein said the province failed in its obligations to protect students, calling the province’s inaction careless and reckless.

“It's further alleged that the failures of the ministry were intended or were reckless or willfully blind to the fact that [their inaction] would cause and did cause serious harm to the students, including the plaintiffs, and that the plaintiffs were physically sexually, psychologically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually abused and traumatized,” said Scharfstein.

Erickson says since coming forward with her story of abuse, as many as 200 former students have reached out in support.

“If the student group had not come forward when they did, several of these individuals who are alleged prolific abusers would still be around minor children today, and some of them would be running schools,” she said.

“It is not due to the government's safety nets or policies that these people are not in those schools right now. It is due to the brave students who have come forward to share their stories and shine a light on what had been going on for decades.”

CTV News has reached out to the Government of Saskatchewan for comment.

The statement of claim alleges Donauer, named a principal defendant, is accused of paddling former student Coy Nolin after gossiping and making jokes about fellow camp counsellors dating.

In an email to CTV News, Donauer said he will only be making one statement.

“I deny the allegations made against me in the statement of claim and will vigorously defend them.”

The allegations against Donauer don't relate to his role as a city councillor, said Scharfstein.

“I fully expect he'll stay on as counselor and let matters unfold as they unfold.”

Scharfstein says the expectation is that it will be certified as a class action lawsuit in the spring.

“We're still trying to track down a couple of the new named defendants, but everyone else has been served with the amended claim … or is in the process of being served today,” he said.

Scharfstein says Keith Johnson, the founder of the school and the church, has been harder to track down.

“He was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, we have a court order to substitutionally serve him so we don't have to serve him personally,” he said.

“We've been told that he's in Texas now and that he doesn't plan to accept service. If we find him we’ll personally serve him but from a legal perspective, he's been served by substitutional order.”

Erickson says the goal of the students has remained the same since they first went public with their stories.

“Our goal is to ensure that going forward, things are a lot better for the children of this province than they were for us, and safety nets are in place so that this never happens again,” she said.