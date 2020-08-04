SASKATOON -- During a special meeting Tuesday, Saskatoon city council will vote on changes that would make it easier to cast a ballot by mail in the upcoming fall civic election.

One of the changes proposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic would broaden the scope of who can sign a mail-in ballot application as a witness so that any eligible voter may serve in the role.

Another amendment to the city's election bylaw would allow voters to submit identification electronically and sign up for mail-in balloting online.

When the changes were first discussed during a city committee meeting in July, Coun. Darren Hill raised concerns about the potential for fraud if mail-in balloting numbers surge.

A University of Saskatchewan expert CTV spoke with said instances of electoral fraud are incredibly rare in Canada.