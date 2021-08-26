SASKATOON -- Saskatoon city council will debate whether or not city employees and people using its facilities should have to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ward 10 Coun. Zach Jeffries made the motion for Monday’s city council meeting.

The motion comes after the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) and Saskatchewan Polytechnic announced all students and staff must show proof of receiving the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Mayor Charlie Clarke called for vaccine passports and further preventative measures as COVID-19 cases rise in the city.