SASKATOON -- An issue that proved contentious as it made its way through Saskatoon City Council will be cracked open again Monday.

As the city's planned curbside organic waste program took shape in 2018, numerous debates played out in council chambers over the proposed service and how it might be funded.

Council approved a plan that year, but it was ultimately scrapped when Coun.Darren Hill successfully rescinded his vote.

In 2019, the curbside organics program was again given the green light by council with the program to be funded through property taxes with an expected 2023 rollout.

However, with councillors uncomfortable with the suggested tax rate proposed by city administration in preparation for budget discussions later this year, at least one councillor is hoping to shift the expense for the program over to city utility bills.

Ahead of Monday's meeting, Coun. Mairin Loewen has submitted a motion to rescind a previous council resolution that specified the program would be paid through property taxes.

If Loewen's motion is successful, the program's cost would be added to residents' utility bills.

The Ward 7 councillor's motion also asks city administration to provide "further direction about timing, phase-in options and affordability options" in its reports on the program to the city's governance and priorities committee.

Council's next regular business meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.