SASKATOON -- Saskatoon city council opted to file an application with Court of Queen's Bench, to have a judge rule on whether or not Councillor Darren Hill's violation of the campaign disclosure and spending limits bylaw is enough to disqualify him from council.

In a report authored by the returning elections officer Scott Bastian, city council heard Coun. Hill was the only candidate who was elected in the November civic election, who was late to file his campaign expenses. Under the bylaw, a violation means he's disqualified from council and must resign immediately.

Council unanimously agreed to make an application to a judge to determine if Coun. Hill should be disqualified from his position on council or if the late filing was an honest mistake. Coun. Hill told council Monday night compounding health issues including a COVID-19 diagnosis were contributing factors to his late filing.

Council heard Coun. Hill will keep his position and has the ability to attend, participate and vote on committee and council meetings until a decision has been rendered.