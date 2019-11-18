Saskatoon city council calls for one-metre buffer for cyclists when passing pedestrians
A cyclist makes use of the new 23rd Street bike lane in Saskatoon on Wednesday, July 15, 2015.
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 6:29PM CST
SASKATOON -- New rules are in the works for drivers and cyclists in Saskatoon.
Proposed amendments to the cycling bylaw, approved by City Council on Monday, require drivers to leave a one-metre buffer when overtaking a cyclist on a two-way, single lane street.
Cyclists would also have to leave one meter of space when overtaking pedestrians.
Council also wants a report on maintaining a provision which forces cyclists to use bike lanes where they are located.
The new bylaw does not make helmets mandatory, however the city will encourage cyclists to use helmets.
Council still needs to formally approve the bylaw once it’s drawn up by administration.