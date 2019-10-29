SASKATOON -- On Monday, city council voted to tighten the controls on certain city documents when they are shared with members of the community.

During Monday’s council meeting, councillor Bev Dubois put forward a motion asking city staff to take steps to ensure documents are protected when shared with groups in the community when consultation is underway.

Under the motion, which passed unanimously, these protections could include signed non-disclosure agreements in some instances.

“I don’t want this to be a process where our stakeholders are feeling like they are signing their life away,” said Dubois.”

“All I want is that all of our bases are covered in regards to public engagement and protect the work of the group.”

She said her motion is in response to a shared draft document that was shared with the media recently, which caused the project to slow down and costed the city administration considerable time in getting the project back on track.

Dubois did not specifically name the affected project.

During the meeting, councillor Randy Donauer questioned whether the intent of this motion was to keep documents confidential. Dubois said that was not her intent.

“I’m not trying to withhold any information, we’re very transparent here and we’re proud of that,” she said.

City administration is now tasked with reviewing the terms of reference in regards to consulting with outside groups.