Saskatoon church couldn't repel 'flood of biblical proportions'

After a wild weather ride in Saskatoon Monday, the aftermath is now being assessed.

Staff at Circle Drive Alliance Church happened to be on-site when the rain began, which they’re thankful for.

“I don’t like to use the term a flood of biblical proportions, but there ya go,” Pastor Jon Cook told CTV News.

Luckily, the church hadn’t put their winter shovels away, so once the water started pouring in from the rear courtyard, staff tried to push it out. It proved to be a futile effort.

“The water was staying the same level and that was the problem because it was coming down so fast into the courtyard and roundabout that we couldn’t contain it,” Cook says.

The City of Saskatoon released a statement saying the south, eastern and northern parts of the city saw the heaviest rainfall. They said in some parts up to 75 millimetres fell in just an hour.

“The phone has been very busy. Mother nature saved it up for one three-hour rain,” Brennen Mills with Saskatoon Fire and Flood said.

The company was flooded with calls and are now working on about 70 claims from the Monday storm and expect many more all with the common theme.

“Flooding. Particularly, commercial, and residential. Sometimes it’s overland flooding or could be from plugged drains or downspouts facing the house,” Mills said.

They were watching the rain fall closely once it started – realizing they would get busy. Mills said this storm posed some unique situations for some in the city because of the sheer volume of rain that fell in a short time. However, he said they’ve seen worse.

“As far as I know this has not been deemed a catastrophe yet, but it sure feels like one,” he said.

That designation will be determined by the insurance industry in the coming days, according to Mills.

With most of the water leaving city streets as quickly as it came, officials are now assessing how well storm retention ponds like the newly created one in the Haultain neighbourhood worked. By all accounts they were effective, according to City of Saskatoon Utilities and Environmental Manager, Angela Gardiner.

“Now our wastewater treatment plant is working to process all this water that fell,” she says.

City staff is also watching subsequent rainfall closely.

“We’re asking resident to minimize water that would be flowing into the plant so washing machines, washing cars things like that. Over the next couple days, we want to be ready in case there’s another rainfall,” she said.

With the drying process underway at Circle Drive Church, the pastor says, they’re still preparing for a kids camp set to start and the coincidental theme was chosen well before the flood.

“The theme of the camp is making waves.”